What is the starting material for the Strecker synthesis of alpha amino acids? The starting material is an aldehyde.

What is the first major product formed in the Strecker synthesis before hydrolysis? The first major product is an alpha aminonitrile.

Which reagent is used to provide the amino group in the Strecker synthesis? Ammonia (NH3) or ammonium chloride provides the amino group.

What is the role of sodium cyanide in the Strecker synthesis? Sodium cyanide adds a cyanide ion, which attacks the imine to form the nitrile group.

What functional group is formed from the nitrile after acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis? The nitrile group is converted into a carboxylic acid.

What is the purpose of acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis? Acid hydrolysis transforms the nitrile group into a carboxylic acid, completing the amino acid structure.