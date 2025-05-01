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What is the starting material for the Strecker synthesis of alpha amino acids? The starting material is an aldehyde. What is the first major product formed in the Strecker synthesis before hydrolysis? The first major product is an alpha aminonitrile. Which reagent is used to provide the amino group in the Strecker synthesis? Ammonia (NH3) or ammonium chloride provides the amino group. What is the role of sodium cyanide in the Strecker synthesis? Sodium cyanide adds a cyanide ion, which attacks the imine to form the nitrile group. What functional group is formed from the nitrile after acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis? The nitrile group is converted into a carboxylic acid. What is the purpose of acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis? Acid hydrolysis transforms the nitrile group into a carboxylic acid, completing the amino acid structure. During the mechanism, what intermediate is formed after ammonia attacks the protonated aldehyde? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed. What is an imine, as formed in the Strecker synthesis? An imine is a compound where a carbon is double-bonded to a nitrogen atom. Which group in the final amino acid product originates from the aldehyde used in the Strecker synthesis? The side chain (R group) and the alpha carbon come from the aldehyde. What happens to the amino group during the acid hydrolysis step of the Strecker synthesis? The amino group is protonated, forming an NH3+ group. What is the sequence of key mechanistic steps in the Strecker synthesis? The steps are: protonation, nucleophilic attack, proton transfer, leaving group departure, nucleophilic attack, and hydrolysis. What is the leaving group when the imine is formed in the Strecker synthesis? Water (H2O) is the leaving group. What type of reaction is exemplified by the addition of cyanide to the imine in the Strecker synthesis? It is a nucleophilic addition reaction. In retrosynthetic analysis, which three components can the amino acid be traced back to in the Strecker synthesis? The amino acid can be traced back to an aldehyde, ammonia, and a nitrile group. What is the final product of the Strecker synthesis? The final product is an alpha amino acid.
Synthesis of Amino Acids: Strecker Synthesis quiz
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