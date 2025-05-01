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Synthesis of Amino Acids: Strecker Synthesis quiz

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  • What is the starting material for the Strecker synthesis of alpha amino acids?
    The starting material is an aldehyde.
  • What is the first major product formed in the Strecker synthesis before hydrolysis?
    The first major product is an alpha aminonitrile.
  • Which reagent is used to provide the amino group in the Strecker synthesis?
    Ammonia (NH3) or ammonium chloride provides the amino group.
  • What is the role of sodium cyanide in the Strecker synthesis?
    Sodium cyanide adds a cyanide ion, which attacks the imine to form the nitrile group.
  • What functional group is formed from the nitrile after acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis?
    The nitrile group is converted into a carboxylic acid.
  • What is the purpose of acid hydrolysis in the Strecker synthesis?
    Acid hydrolysis transforms the nitrile group into a carboxylic acid, completing the amino acid structure.
  • During the mechanism, what intermediate is formed after ammonia attacks the protonated aldehyde?
    A tetrahedral intermediate is formed.
  • What is an imine, as formed in the Strecker synthesis?
    An imine is a compound where a carbon is double-bonded to a nitrogen atom.
  • Which group in the final amino acid product originates from the aldehyde used in the Strecker synthesis?
    The side chain (R group) and the alpha carbon come from the aldehyde.
  • What happens to the amino group during the acid hydrolysis step of the Strecker synthesis?
    The amino group is protonated, forming an NH3+ group.
  • What is the sequence of key mechanistic steps in the Strecker synthesis?
    The steps are: protonation, nucleophilic attack, proton transfer, leaving group departure, nucleophilic attack, and hydrolysis.
  • What is the leaving group when the imine is formed in the Strecker synthesis?
    Water (H2O) is the leaving group.
  • What type of reaction is exemplified by the addition of cyanide to the imine in the Strecker synthesis?
    It is a nucleophilic addition reaction.
  • In retrosynthetic analysis, which three components can the amino acid be traced back to in the Strecker synthesis?
    The amino acid can be traced back to an aldehyde, ammonia, and a nitrile group.
  • What is the final product of the Strecker synthesis?
    The final product is an alpha amino acid.