Hey everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at the mechanism for the Strecker synthesis. Alright. So we're going to say here that it has a lot of steps. We're going to say step 1 deals with protonation.
Step 2 deals with nucleophilic attack. Step 3 is proton transfer. Step 4 is leaving group. Step 5 is nucleophilic attack. And then step 6 is hydrolysis.
Alright. So let's start out with step 1. Here we have protonation takes place at the carbonyl oxygen. We're going to say here that this oxygen will use its lone pairs to grab this H+, thus becoming protonated and positively charged. Next, we're going to say the NH3 attacks the carbonyl carbon forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
So it's going to come in here, get this carbon kicking this bond up to the oxygen. So what we're going to have here is we're going to have an OH and then we're going to have an NH3+. Step 3, we're going to have an H+ is going to be transferred from nitrogen to oxygen. So we have our proton transfer. So this is going to create water, which is a great leaving group and NH2.
Now, the nitrogen was going to make a double bond here, so the amino group kicks out the water. Amino group kicks out the water because it's a good leaving group, forming a protonated imine. So here goes our protonated imine. Next, we're going to say the cyanide ion attacks the protonated imine to form an alpha aminonitrile. So we're going to come in here, hit this carbon of the imine picking the bond up to the nitrogen.
So we're going to have here a CN and then we're going to have nitrogen now is neutral since it's only making 3 bonds again. We're then going to protonate that amino group into an NH3 positive group. Now finally, the CN or nitrile group of the alpha aminonitrile is hydrolyzed to a carboxylic acid to yield an amino acid. Alright. So all we're going to say here now is this is going to get transformed into a carboxylic acid, and again, our amino group is protonated in the process.
It's an NH3+ to give us our carboxylic acid. Now, technically, I'm not showing the mechanism of this. We're going through from the nitrile to the carboxylic acid. But again, you can look back on our older videos where we talk about what happens when we do acid hydrolysis of a nitrile group to create a carboxylic acid. Again, look back on those older videos.
Here, we're just going straight in step 6 from the nitrile to the carboxylic acid. But this is the process of the Strecker synthesis. You can see all the steps that are necessary to go from our starting material to this final amino acid.