In this practice question, it says, "Draw a complete mechanism for the structure synthesis of alanine." Now, alanine here has its R group in the form of a methyl group. So, this is alanine and here I'm just going to have this NH2. Now remember, our starting material is an aldehyde, and the aldehyde portion comes from here. That alpha carbon was the carbonyl group. So, we're going to start off our mechanism with our carbonyl group, our aldehyde, and it has the methyl group attached there. What we're going to do now is we're going to protonate that carbonyl oxygen. Protonate that. Gives us this. What we're going to do next is we're going to use ammonia, which is going to come in and attack this carbonyl carbon, kicking the bond up to oxygen. We're then going to have a proton transfer. So our proton transfer here, remember we use double arrows here. Our proton transfer would go towards this oxygen. So, from nitrogen to oxygen, making it water. Water is a great leaving group. This is then going to come here to make a double bond kicking out the water. We now have a protonated imine. Okay. Because it's protonated now, now we have our cyanide ion come in, attack this imine carbon, kicking the bond up here. And so we have this structure here. Alright. Then what we can do next is here again, when it comes to the conversion of our nitrile group into a carboxylic acid group, go back and take a look at our earlier videos where we talk about when a nitrile is within an acidic environment, it gets transformed into a carboxylic acid. At this point, all we're going to show is H0 plus protonating, probing this NH2 to make it an NH3, and also we're going to have our nitro be converted into a carboxylic acid. Oops. And actually, this should be an H here. So we have H is all here. So this would be our final product. Right? This would create our alanine. And if I wanted to clean it up some, alpha carbon, and I have to carboxylic acid, connected it's methyl. Right? So this would be our final answer, and this would be the mechanism of how we created alanine using the Strecker synthesis.