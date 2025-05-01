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Alpha Carbon A carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its enhanced acidity compared to typical alkanes. pKa A logarithmic measure of acidity; lower values indicate stronger acids, with alpha carbons showing much lower values than alkanes. Tautomerization A process where a pi bond and a hydrogen atom exchange positions, creating constitutional isomers in equilibrium. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound that can undergo tautomerization, forming equilibrium with its enol form. Aldehyde A carbonyl compound capable of tautomerization, forming tautomers with distinct structural features. Constitutional Isomer Molecules with the same formula but different connectivity, as seen in tautomers formed during tautomerization. Keto Tautomer The form of a tautomer that retains the original carbonyl structure, predominant in equilibrium with enol. Enol Tautomer A tautomer featuring a hydroxyl group bonded to a double-bonded carbon, also known as a vinyl alcohol. Vinyl Alcohol A structure with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a carbon-carbon double bond, characteristic of the enol tautomer. Acid Catalysis A mechanism where protonation of the carbonyl initiates tautomerization, leading to the formation of enol. Base Catalysis A mechanism where deprotonation of the alpha proton triggers tautomerization, often forming an enolate intermediate. Enolate Ion A negatively charged intermediate formed during base-catalyzed tautomerization, highly reactive in organic reactions. Conjugate Base The species formed after an acid donates a proton, stabilized in alpha carbons due to tautomerization. Equilibrium A dynamic state where keto and enol tautomers interconvert, maintaining constant proportions in solution.
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Tautomerization
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
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