Alpha Carbon A carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its enhanced acidity compared to typical alkanes.

pKa A logarithmic measure of acidity; lower values indicate stronger acids, with alpha carbons showing much lower values than alkanes.

Tautomerization A process where a pi bond and a hydrogen atom exchange positions, creating constitutional isomers in equilibrium.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound that can undergo tautomerization, forming equilibrium with its enol form.

Aldehyde A carbonyl compound capable of tautomerization, forming tautomers with distinct structural features.

Constitutional Isomer Molecules with the same formula but different connectivity, as seen in tautomers formed during tautomerization.