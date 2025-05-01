Beta-dicarbonyl Compound A molecule with two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, leading to unique acidity and tautomerization properties.

Enol Tautomer A structural form featuring a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond, stabilized by resonance and hydrogen bonding.

Keto Tautomer A structural form with a carbonyl group, generally more stable than its enol counterpart except in certain dicarbonyl systems.

Conjugation A stabilizing effect from overlapping p orbitals, allowing electron delocalization across adjacent atoms in a molecule.

Hydrogen Bonding An interaction where a hydrogen atom forms a bridge between electronegative atoms, enhancing molecular stability.

Methylene Carbon The central carbon atom between two carbonyl groups in a beta-dicarbonyl, notable for its high acidity.