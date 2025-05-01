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What is a beta-dicarbonyl compound? A beta-dicarbonyl compound has two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon (the beta position). Why do most carbonyl compounds favor the keto tautomer over the enol form? The keto tautomer is more thermodynamically stable than the enol form due to its lower energy. Why do beta-dicarbonyl compounds favor the enol tautomer? Beta-dicarbonyl compounds favor the enol tautomer because conjugation and hydrogen bonding stabilize the enol form. What is the typical pKa range for the methylene hydrogen in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? The pKa of the methylene hydrogen in beta-dicarbonyl compounds is around 9-11, making it highly acidic. How does the acidity of beta-dicarbonyl compounds compare to ammonium (NH4+)? The acidity is similar, as both have pKa values in the 9-11 range. What structural feature stabilizes the enol form in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Overlapping resonance (conjugation) and hydrogen bonding stabilize the enol form. What percentage of enol content can be found at equilibrium in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Up to 75% enol content can be present at equilibrium, depending on the substituent groups. How does the nature of R groups affect enol content in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Different R groups can change the equilibrium percentage of enol content. What happens to a chiral center at the alpha carbon during tautomerization in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? The chiral center will racemize, resulting in a 50/50 mixture of enantiomers. Why does racemization occur at the alpha carbon in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Racemization occurs because forming the enol intermediate causes loss of stereochemistry. What is the effect of tautomerization on the stereochemistry of beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Tautomerization leads to loss of stereochemistry and racemization at the alpha carbon. Why are beta-dicarbonyl compounds important in organic synthesis? They are important because they undergo efficient tautomerization, enabling various reactions. What stabilizes the conjugate base of beta-dicarbonyl compounds? The conjugate base is stabilized by resonance and hydrogen bonding. What happens to the geometry of the alpha carbon during enol formation? The alpha carbon becomes trigonal planar, losing its original stereochemistry. How can you determine which beta-dicarbonyl compound is most acidic? The most acidic compound is the one that can form the most stabilized tautomers.
Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds quiz
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Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds
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