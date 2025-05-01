What is a beta-dicarbonyl compound? A beta-dicarbonyl compound has two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon (the beta position).

Why do most carbonyl compounds favor the keto tautomer over the enol form? The keto tautomer is more thermodynamically stable than the enol form due to its lower energy.

Why do beta-dicarbonyl compounds favor the enol tautomer? Beta-dicarbonyl compounds favor the enol tautomer because conjugation and hydrogen bonding stabilize the enol form.

What is the typical pKa range for the methylene hydrogen in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? The pKa of the methylene hydrogen in beta-dicarbonyl compounds is around 9-11, making it highly acidic.

How does the acidity of beta-dicarbonyl compounds compare to ammonium (NH4+)? The acidity is similar, as both have pKa values in the 9-11 range.

What structural feature stabilizes the enol form in beta-dicarbonyl compounds? Overlapping resonance (conjugation) and hydrogen bonding stabilize the enol form.