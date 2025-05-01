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Tertiary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Tertiary Structure
    Three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by interactions among side chains, leading to a functional protein conformation.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    A linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for protein folding.
  • Alpha Helix
    A spiral-shaped secondary structure segment within proteins, often present in folded tertiary arrangements.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    A sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding.
  • R Group
    A variable side chain of an amino acid, whose properties drive interactions that stabilize protein folding.
  • Hydrophobic Interaction
    A non-covalent force where nonpolar side chains cluster away from water, promoting protein stability.
  • Hydrophilic Interaction
    A non-covalent force where polar side chains interact favorably with water, aiding protein solubility.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    An attraction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing folded protein regions.
  • Salt Bridge
    An ionic bond between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to the stabilization of protein structure.
  • Disulfide Bridge
    A covalent bond formed between two cysteine residues, locking protein regions together for added stability.
  • Cysteine Residue
    An amino acid unit with a thiol group, capable of forming strong covalent links in protein folding.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of polypeptide chains.
  • Non-covalent Interaction
    A stabilizing force in protein folding, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic, hydrogen bonding, and ionic attractions.