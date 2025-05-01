Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by interactions among side chains, leading to a functional protein conformation.

Polypeptide Chain A linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for protein folding.

Alpha Helix A spiral-shaped secondary structure segment within proteins, often present in folded tertiary arrangements.

Beta Pleated Sheet A sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding.

R Group A variable side chain of an amino acid, whose properties drive interactions that stabilize protein folding.

Hydrophobic Interaction A non-covalent force where nonpolar side chains cluster away from water, promoting protein stability.