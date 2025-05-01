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Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by interactions among side chains, leading to a functional protein conformation. Polypeptide Chain A linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for protein folding. Alpha Helix A spiral-shaped secondary structure segment within proteins, often present in folded tertiary arrangements. Beta Pleated Sheet A sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding. R Group A variable side chain of an amino acid, whose properties drive interactions that stabilize protein folding. Hydrophobic Interaction A non-covalent force where nonpolar side chains cluster away from water, promoting protein stability. Hydrophilic Interaction A non-covalent force where polar side chains interact favorably with water, aiding protein solubility. Hydrogen Bonding An attraction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing folded protein regions. Salt Bridge An ionic bond between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to the stabilization of protein structure. Disulfide Bridge A covalent bond formed between two cysteine residues, locking protein regions together for added stability. Cysteine Residue An amino acid unit with a thiol group, capable of forming strong covalent links in protein folding. Peptide Bond A covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of polypeptide chains. Non-covalent Interaction A stabilizing force in protein folding, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic, hydrogen bonding, and ionic attractions.
Tertiary Protein Structure definitions
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