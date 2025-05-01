What is the tertiary structure of a protein? The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a protein formed by folding the polypeptide chain, involving alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.

What stabilizes the tertiary structure of proteins? The tertiary structure is stabilized mainly by interactions between R groups, including non-covalent interactions and covalent disulfide bridges.

Does the formation of tertiary structure alter the primary or secondary structure of a protein? No, the tertiary structure builds upon the primary and secondary structures without changing them.

What types of secondary structures are involved in tertiary protein structure? Alpha helices and beta pleated sheets are both involved in the tertiary structure.

What are hydrophobic interactions in tertiary protein structure? Hydrophobic interactions occur between nonpolar R groups that avoid water, helping stabilize the folded protein.

What is a salt bridge in the context of protein tertiary structure? A salt bridge is an ionic bond formed between oppositely charged R groups within the protein.