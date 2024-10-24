Now we can say here that the tertiary structure of a protein is its overall three-dimensional shape, and it's a result from the twisting and bending of a peptide chain, and it's stabilized by interactions between R groups. It involves both the close and distant R groups. So, in terms of our journey to a fully functional protein, we had our primary structure, which is just amino acids connected to each other by peptide bonds. Then we moved to secondary structures, which can be alpha-helices or beta-pleated sheets. And now we're talking about a tertiary structure, which we can see as a folded peptide chain.

Now if we take a look here, in this, we have alpha-helices as well as beta-pleated sheets involved. Here, remember these blue arrows here represent our beta-pleated sheets, and then here we have our alpha-helix. Remember, in a polypeptide chain, we can have areas of multiple alpha-helices and beta-pleated sheets, not just one of each. Here we're going to say the folding of a peptide into a tertiary structure, it does not change its primary and secondary structure. Remember, this is kind of like a buildup, so we get to a fully functional protein.

We had our primary structure, that primary structure, if you look closely, parts of it can be alpha-helices, parts of it can have beta-pleated sheets. Tertiary structures is the continued folding of that polypeptide chain to give us this folded peptide look, which makes it one step closer to becoming a fully functional protein. We're not there yet, but we're on our way to that. So remember, it's just a buildup from primary to secondary to now tertiary. Getting to tertiary does not erase all the work done on the primary and secondary structures.

Okay? So they build on top of each other. So keep that in mind when we take a look at questions dealing with the tertiary structure of proteins.