Beer-Lambert Law A principle describing the linear relationship between solution concentration and light absorbance.

Absorbance A measure of how much light a sample takes in, calculated using the ratio of initial to transmitted light intensity.

Concentration The amount of solute present in a solution, typically expressed in molarity, affecting light absorption.

Molar Absorptivity A constant indicating how strongly a substance absorbs light at a specific wavelength, with units L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹.

Path Length The distance light travels through a sample, measured in centimeters, influencing absorbance.

Light Intensity The amount of light energy entering or exiting a sample, denoted as I₀ before and I after the sample.