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The Beer-Lambert Law definitions

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  • Beer-Lambert Law
    A principle describing the linear relationship between solution concentration and light absorbance.
  • Absorbance
    A measure of how much light a sample takes in, calculated using the ratio of initial to transmitted light intensity.
  • Concentration
    The amount of solute present in a solution, typically expressed in molarity, affecting light absorption.
  • Molar Absorptivity
    A constant indicating how strongly a substance absorbs light at a specific wavelength, with units L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹.
  • Path Length
    The distance light travels through a sample, measured in centimeters, influencing absorbance.
  • Light Intensity
    The amount of light energy entering or exiting a sample, denoted as I₀ before and I after the sample.
  • Lambda Max
    The wavelength at which a sample exhibits peak absorbance on an absorbance versus wavelength graph.
  • Monochromator
    A device that isolates a single wavelength of light before it passes through a sample.
  • Detector
    An instrument that measures the intensity of light after it passes through a sample.
  • Molarity
    A unit of concentration representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Logarithm
    A mathematical function used in the Beer-Lambert equation to relate light intensities to absorbance.
  • Linear Relationship
    A direct proportionality between two variables, such as absorbance and concentration in this context.
  • Diluted Solution
    A sample with low solute concentration, resulting in less light absorption and higher transmitted intensity.
  • Concentrated Solution
    A sample with high solute concentration, leading to greater light absorption and lower transmitted intensity.
  • Absorbance Graph
    A plot with absorbance on the y-axis and concentration on the x-axis, used to visualize their relationship.