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Beer-Lambert Law A principle describing the linear relationship between solution concentration and light absorbance. Absorbance A measure of how much light a sample takes in, calculated using the ratio of initial to transmitted light intensity. Concentration The amount of solute present in a solution, typically expressed in molarity, affecting light absorption. Molar Absorptivity A constant indicating how strongly a substance absorbs light at a specific wavelength, with units L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹. Path Length The distance light travels through a sample, measured in centimeters, influencing absorbance. Light Intensity The amount of light energy entering or exiting a sample, denoted as I₀ before and I after the sample. Lambda Max The wavelength at which a sample exhibits peak absorbance on an absorbance versus wavelength graph. Monochromator A device that isolates a single wavelength of light before it passes through a sample. Detector An instrument that measures the intensity of light after it passes through a sample. Molarity A unit of concentration representing moles of solute per liter of solution. Logarithm A mathematical function used in the Beer-Lambert equation to relate light intensities to absorbance. Linear Relationship A direct proportionality between two variables, such as absorbance and concentration in this context. Diluted Solution A sample with low solute concentration, resulting in less light absorption and higher transmitted intensity. Concentrated Solution A sample with high solute concentration, leading to greater light absorption and lower transmitted intensity. Absorbance Graph A plot with absorbance on the y-axis and concentration on the x-axis, used to visualize their relationship.
The Beer-Lambert Law definitions
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