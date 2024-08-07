The Beer-Lambert Law - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
The Beer-Lambert Law Concept 1
Hey, everyone. So here we're gonna do a quick breakdown of the Beer Lambert law. Now here we're going to say that the Beer Lambert law itself is a linear relationship between the concentration of a sample and how strong it absorbs light. Now you're gonna say it's used to measure concentration, which uses the variable c here of a solution, its absorbance, which uses capital a, or its molar absorptivity, which uses epsilon here. Now when the sample solution absorbs light, we're gonna say that I is going to be smaller than I sub 0. If we take a look here, we have our light source. This light source is going to pass through what we call a monochrome monitor, and we're gonna say that it basically focuses that light. That light passes through our solution. Now before it enters the solution, we have I sub 0. And as it passes outside of the solution, we have then I. It then goes through our detector. And from the detector, we're able to construct our chart here, which is absorbance on our y axis and then concentration on our x. Here, we would say that as we're graphing and charting this out, we would we would create what's called a lambda max wave. That's gonna be the peak of this chart. And we're going to say here that as the light passes through our solution, if the solution is not very concentrated, we can still see that, the solution does absorb some. So the intent we're gonna say I, again, is smaller than I sub 0. And then here, if we're saying that it's a concentrated solution, the same effect, the light still passes through. But, again, I will be even lower because more of the solution absorbs this light, giving us an even smaller I. So the concentration of the solution can also affect the size of I in comparison to I sub 0. A diluted solution can't absorb the light as easily, so we're gonna see that our I is a little bit more concentrated, much larger. But then if we're dealing with a more concentrated solution, it absorb it more readily absorbs this light that's passing through it. So I becomes even smaller. Right. So here, this is just the basic premise when we're talking about the Beer Lambert law. Click on the next video, and let's take a look at the equation associated with Beer Lambert law.
The Beer-Lambert Law Concept 2
everyone. Now that we understand the basics of the Beer Lambert law, let's take a look at the equation itself. Here we're going to say that a a represents the absorbance of our sample. It's equal to the log of so here we're gonna say, I sub 0 divided by I, where I sub 0 equals the intensity of light, and then I in italicized is just the intensity of light through the sample. This also equals our molar observe absorptivity times our concentration times our path link. Now our molar absorptivity, this is in units of liters times molarities inverse times centimeters inverse. Here, c equals our sample concentration. Concentration is a term we've learned throughout chemistry. We know that it is molarity. So here, this would just be capital m. And then here, r l here, it's the path length of light. If we look at the molar absorptivity, we see that centimeters inverse are involved. That's because the path length is in centimeters. Right. So just remember, when we're dealing with the Beer Lambert law in terms of calculations, this is what we can utilize. We can say, a, our absorbance is equal to log of I zero sub zero divided by I, which is also equal to our molar absorptivity times our concentration times our path length. So just remember the two interpretations of this formula to help you with any calculations dealing with the Beer Lambert Law.
The Beer-Lambert Law Example 1
Hey, everyone. So in this example question, it says, a sample solution was found to have an absorbance of 0.602. Calculate the I sub 0 divided by I ratio. Alright. So here we're talking about absorbance, and we're talking about this ratio. That means the formula we need to utilize is that absorbance equals log of this ratio. Now we need to determine what the ratio is, so we're gonna plug in the information that we know. The absorbance is 0.602, which is equal to log of our ratio. Now we don't want the log of our ratio. We just want our ratio. So you're going to take the inverse log of both sides. So that's gonna become 10 to the 0.602 equals taking the inverse log of the of the right side drops the log, and so it now just equals our ratio. When you punch this into your calculator, you'll get 3.999, which is basically 4, equals our ratio. But remember, when we're saying the term ratio, this 4 enter 4 would actually mean 4 over 1. So that means our ratio would be a 4 to 1 ratio. 4 for I sub 0 and then one just for I itself. Alright. So this will be our final answer. It's a 4 to 1 ratio.
A 1.6 x 10-3 g sample of compound (MM = 136 g/mol) was dissolved in 15 mL of methanol. Maximum absorption at λ max (258 nm) represents absorbance of 0.73. Determine the molar absorptivity of the sample if the light travels through a 1.6 cm UV cell.