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What does the Beer-Lambert law describe? It describes a linear relationship between the concentration of a sample and its light absorbance. What variable is used to represent concentration in the Beer-Lambert law? The variable 'c' is used to represent concentration. What is the symbol for absorbance in the Beer-Lambert law? Absorbance is represented by the capital letter 'A'. What does molar absorptivity represent and what is its symbol? Molar absorptivity measures how strongly a substance absorbs light and is symbolized by epsilon (ε). How does the intensity of light change as it passes through a sample? The intensity decreases, so I is smaller than I₀ after passing through the sample. What is the equation for the Beer-Lambert law? A = log(I₀/I) = ε * c * l, where A is absorbance, I₀ is initial intensity, I is final intensity, ε is molar absorptivity, c is concentration, and l is path length. What are the units for molar absorptivity (ε)? The units are liters per mole per centimeter (L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹). What does the path length (l) represent in the Beer-Lambert law? Path length (l) is the distance the light travels through the sample, measured in centimeters. How does concentration affect the intensity of light (I) after passing through a solution? Higher concentration causes more light to be absorbed, making I smaller compared to I₀. What is the relationship between absorbance and concentration according to the Beer-Lambert law? Absorbance increases linearly with concentration. What is lambda max in the context of Beer-Lambert law graphs? Lambda max is the wavelength at which the absorbance is at its peak on the graph. How is absorbance measured in a laboratory setup? Absorbance is measured by comparing the intensity of light before (I₀) and after (I) it passes through the sample using a detector. What happens to absorbance if the solution is diluted? A diluted solution absorbs less light, resulting in a higher I and lower absorbance. What is the significance of the log(I₀/I) term in the Beer-Lambert law equation? It quantifies how much light is absorbed by the sample compared to the initial intensity. Why is path length measured in centimeters in the Beer-Lambert law? Because molar absorptivity's units include centimeters inverse, so path length must be in centimeters for consistency.
The Beer-Lambert Law quiz
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