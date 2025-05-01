What does the Beer-Lambert law describe? It describes a linear relationship between the concentration of a sample and its light absorbance.

What variable is used to represent concentration in the Beer-Lambert law? The variable 'c' is used to represent concentration.

What is the symbol for absorbance in the Beer-Lambert law? Absorbance is represented by the capital letter 'A'.

What does molar absorptivity represent and what is its symbol? Molar absorptivity measures how strongly a substance absorbs light and is symbolized by epsilon (ε).

How does the intensity of light change as it passes through a sample? The intensity decreases, so I is smaller than I₀ after passing through the sample.

What is the equation for the Beer-Lambert law? A = log(I₀/I) = ε * c * l, where A is absorbance, I₀ is initial intensity, I is final intensity, ε is molar absorptivity, c is concentration, and l is path length.