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Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the cycle, enabling continuous processing of acetyl groups. Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule that enters the cycle, combining with oxaloacetate to initiate citrate formation. Citrate A six-carbon intermediate formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the start of the cycle. Isocitrate A structural isomer of citrate, featuring a secondary alcohol, primed for oxidation and decarboxylation. Alpha Ketoglutarate A five-carbon intermediate produced after isocitrate oxidation and decarboxylation, precursor to succinyl CoA. Succinyl CoA A four-carbon thioester intermediate, formed after a second decarboxylation, ready for hydrolysis to succinate. Succinate A four-carbon dicarboxylate generated from succinyl CoA, later oxidized to fumarate. Fumarate A planar, four-carbon molecule produced by succinate dehydrogenation, precursor to malate. Malate A four-carbon alcohol formed by hydration of fumarate, oxidized in the final step to regenerate oxaloacetate. NADH A high-energy electron carrier generated during oxidation steps, crucial for ATP production in the electron transport chain. FADH2 A reduced electron carrier formed during succinate oxidation, contributing electrons to the respiratory chain. ATP A universal energy currency synthesized during the cycle via substrate-level phosphorylation from succinyl CoA hydrolysis. Decarboxylation A reaction type in the cycle where a carbon atom is released as carbon dioxide, reducing the carbon count of intermediates. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water to cleave chemical bonds, notably converting succinyl CoA to succinate and generating ATP. Dehydrogenation A process where hydrogen atoms are removed from a substrate, often coupled with reduction of NAD+ or FAD.
The Citric Acid Cycle definitions
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