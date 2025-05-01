Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the cycle, enabling continuous processing of acetyl groups.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule that enters the cycle, combining with oxaloacetate to initiate citrate formation.

Citrate A six-carbon intermediate formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the start of the cycle.

Isocitrate A structural isomer of citrate, featuring a secondary alcohol, primed for oxidation and decarboxylation.

Alpha Ketoglutarate A five-carbon intermediate produced after isocitrate oxidation and decarboxylation, precursor to succinyl CoA.

Succinyl CoA A four-carbon thioester intermediate, formed after a second decarboxylation, ready for hydrolysis to succinate.