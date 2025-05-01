Heck Reaction Coupling process joining a carbon halide and an alkene using a palladium catalyst to yield a more substituted alkene.

Carbon Halide Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling.

Alkene Unsaturated hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as the coupling partner in this reaction.

Palladium Catalyst Transition metal complex facilitating bond formation and regeneration during the catalytic cycle.

Regioselectivity Preference for the new group to attach at the less substituted position of the alkene during product formation.

Stereoselectivity Tendency to form E-configured alkenes when geometric isomers are possible in the product.