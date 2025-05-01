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Heck Reaction Coupling process joining a carbon halide and an alkene using a palladium catalyst to yield a more substituted alkene. Carbon Halide Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling. Alkene Unsaturated hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as the coupling partner in this reaction. Palladium Catalyst Transition metal complex facilitating bond formation and regeneration during the catalytic cycle. Regioselectivity Preference for the new group to attach at the less substituted position of the alkene during product formation. Stereoselectivity Tendency to form E-configured alkenes when geometric isomers are possible in the product. Oxidative Addition Step where the carbon halide binds to palladium, increasing its oxidation state and forming a new complex. Syn Addition Simultaneous addition of two groups to the same side of an alkene's pi bond, unique to this mechanism. Reductive Elimination Process forming the final alkene product and regenerating the palladium catalyst for another cycle. Leaving Group Atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with electron pair during bond formation. Electron-Withdrawing Group Substituent that pulls electron density away from the alkene, enhancing its reactivity in the reaction. Acetate Ion Common base used to remove hydrogen during catalyst regeneration, denoted as OAc. Transition Metal Complex Molecular entity containing a central metal atom, such as palladium, surrounded by ligands. Catalytic Cycle Sequence of recurring mechanistic steps that regenerate the catalyst and produce the desired product. 18 Electron Rule Stability guideline for transition metal complexes, favoring configurations with 18 valence electrons.
Heck Reaction definitions
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