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Heck Reaction definitions

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  • Heck Reaction
    Coupling process joining a carbon halide and an alkene using a palladium catalyst to yield a more substituted alkene.
  • Carbon Halide
    Organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling.
  • Alkene
    Unsaturated hydrocarbon with a carbon-carbon double bond, acting as the coupling partner in this reaction.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    Transition metal complex facilitating bond formation and regeneration during the catalytic cycle.
  • Regioselectivity
    Preference for the new group to attach at the less substituted position of the alkene during product formation.
  • Stereoselectivity
    Tendency to form E-configured alkenes when geometric isomers are possible in the product.
  • Oxidative Addition
    Step where the carbon halide binds to palladium, increasing its oxidation state and forming a new complex.
  • Syn Addition
    Simultaneous addition of two groups to the same side of an alkene's pi bond, unique to this mechanism.
  • Reductive Elimination
    Process forming the final alkene product and regenerating the palladium catalyst for another cycle.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group, such as halide or triflate, that departs with electron pair during bond formation.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    Substituent that pulls electron density away from the alkene, enhancing its reactivity in the reaction.
  • Acetate Ion
    Common base used to remove hydrogen during catalyst regeneration, denoted as OAc.
  • Transition Metal Complex
    Molecular entity containing a central metal atom, such as palladium, surrounded by ligands.
  • Catalytic Cycle
    Sequence of recurring mechanistic steps that regenerate the catalyst and produce the desired product.
  • 18 Electron Rule
    Stability guideline for transition metal complexes, favoring configurations with 18 valence electrons.