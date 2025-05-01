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Thermal Cycloaddition A heat-driven pericyclic process where two pi bonds are lost, forming a new ring via a concerted, cyclic mechanism. Pericyclic Reaction A reaction involving a concerted cyclic rearrangement of electrons, often forming or breaking multiple bonds simultaneously. Diels-Alder Reaction A classic example where a diene and an alkene combine under heat to yield a six-membered ring. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly involved in cycloadditions. Concerted Mechanism A process where all bond changes occur simultaneously in a single step, without intermediates. Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model focusing on interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals during reactions. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, crucial for donating electrons in cycloadditions. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital available to accept electrons, key for receiving electrons in cycloadditions. Symmetry Allowed A condition where orbital phases align properly, enabling effective overlap and bond formation in a reaction. Symmetry Forbidden A scenario where orbital phases do not match, preventing the necessary overlap for bond formation. Energy Gap The difference in energy between interacting molecular orbitals, with smaller gaps favoring stronger interactions. Diene A molecule containing two conjugated double bonds, often serving as an electron donor in cycloadditions. Alkene A molecule with a carbon-carbon double bond, commonly acting as an electron acceptor in cycloadditions. Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely found, formed by the combination of atomic orbitals. Orbital Overlap The interaction of molecular orbital lobes with matching phases, essential for new bond formation in cycloadditions.
Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions definitions
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Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions
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