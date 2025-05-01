Thermal Cycloaddition A heat-driven pericyclic process where two pi bonds are lost, forming a new ring via a concerted, cyclic mechanism.

Pericyclic Reaction A reaction involving a concerted cyclic rearrangement of electrons, often forming or breaking multiple bonds simultaneously.

Diels-Alder Reaction A classic example where a diene and an alkene combine under heat to yield a six-membered ring.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly involved in cycloadditions.

Concerted Mechanism A process where all bond changes occur simultaneously in a single step, without intermediates.

Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model focusing on interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals during reactions.