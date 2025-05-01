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Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions definitions

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  • Thermal Cycloaddition
    A heat-driven pericyclic process where two pi bonds are lost, forming a new ring via a concerted, cyclic mechanism.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A reaction involving a concerted cyclic rearrangement of electrons, often forming or breaking multiple bonds simultaneously.
  • Diels-Alder Reaction
    A classic example where a diene and an alkene combine under heat to yield a six-membered ring.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly involved in cycloadditions.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A process where all bond changes occur simultaneously in a single step, without intermediates.
  • Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory
    A model focusing on interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals during reactions.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, crucial for donating electrons in cycloadditions.
  • LUMO
    The lowest energy molecular orbital available to accept electrons, key for receiving electrons in cycloadditions.
  • Symmetry Allowed
    A condition where orbital phases align properly, enabling effective overlap and bond formation in a reaction.
  • Symmetry Forbidden
    A scenario where orbital phases do not match, preventing the necessary overlap for bond formation.
  • Energy Gap
    The difference in energy between interacting molecular orbitals, with smaller gaps favoring stronger interactions.
  • Diene
    A molecule containing two conjugated double bonds, often serving as an electron donor in cycloadditions.
  • Alkene
    A molecule with a carbon-carbon double bond, commonly acting as an electron acceptor in cycloadditions.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region in a molecule where electrons are likely found, formed by the combination of atomic orbitals.
  • Orbital Overlap
    The interaction of molecular orbital lobes with matching phases, essential for new bond formation in cycloadditions.