Thermal Cycloaddition reactions are pericyclic reactions in which 2 pi bonds are destroyed after a heat-activated cyclic mechanism.
MO Theory of Thermal Cycloadditions
Determining Favorability of HOMOb to LUMOa
Who's ready for some practice? See if you can predict the correct answer.
Use FMOT to predict the product of following cycloaddition reaction.
