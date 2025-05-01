What type of reaction is a thermal cycloaddition and how many pi bonds are destroyed in the process? A thermal cycloaddition is a pericyclic reaction where two pi bonds are destroyed during a heat-activated cyclic mechanism.

What is a well-known example of a thermal cycloaddition reaction? The Diels-Alder reaction is a well-known example of a thermal cycloaddition.

What is the general outcome of a thermal cycloaddition in terms of pi bonds and ring formation? Three pi bonds react under heat to form a new cyclic product with only one pi bond.

What theory helps explain the driving force behind cycloaddition reactions? Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory explains the driving force behind cycloaddition reactions.

In a cycloaddition, which molecular orbitals interact to form new bonds? The Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital (HOMO) of one molecule interacts with the Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital (LUMO) of another molecule.

What two main factors determine if a cycloaddition reaction will occur? The reaction must be symmetry allowed and the HOMO-LUMO energy gap should be minimized.