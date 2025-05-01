Triacylglycerol A molecule with three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils.

Hydrogenation A process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, reducing double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids.

Unsaturation The presence of carbon-carbon double bonds within fatty acid chains, influencing melting point and reactivity.

Melting Point The temperature at which a fat transitions from solid to liquid, increased by reducing unsaturation.

Complete Hydrogenation A reaction where all double bonds in fatty acid chains are converted to single bonds, yielding fully saturated fats.

Partial Hydrogenation A reaction where only some double bonds are reduced, leaving at least one double bond intact in the fatty acid chains.