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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation definitions

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  • Triacylglycerol
    A molecule with three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils.
  • Hydrogenation
    A process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, reducing double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids.
  • Unsaturation
    The presence of carbon-carbon double bonds within fatty acid chains, influencing melting point and reactivity.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a fat transitions from solid to liquid, increased by reducing unsaturation.
  • Complete Hydrogenation
    A reaction where all double bonds in fatty acid chains are converted to single bonds, yielding fully saturated fats.
  • Partial Hydrogenation
    A reaction where only some double bonds are reduced, leaving at least one double bond intact in the fatty acid chains.
  • Nickel Catalyst
    A metal used to accelerate the addition of hydrogen to double bonds during the hydrogenation process.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in carbon-carbon double bonds.
  • Cis Configuration
    A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, common in natural unsaturated fats.
  • Trans Configuration
    A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on opposite sides, often formed during partial hydrogenation.
  • Trans Fats
    Fatty acids containing at least one trans double bond, associated with negative health effects and often produced industrially.
  • Saturation
    A state where all carbon atoms in fatty acid chains are connected by single bonds, resulting from complete hydrogenation.
  • Margarine
    A spreadable fat product created by partial hydrogenation of oils, with consistency determined by remaining double bonds.
  • Isomerization
    A process where the arrangement of atoms around a double bond changes, such as from cis to trans during hydrogenation.