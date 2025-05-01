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Triacylglycerol A molecule with three fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, commonly found in fats and oils. Hydrogenation A process where hydrogen atoms are added to unsaturated bonds, reducing double bonds to single bonds in fatty acids. Unsaturation The presence of carbon-carbon double bonds within fatty acid chains, influencing melting point and reactivity. Melting Point The temperature at which a fat transitions from solid to liquid, increased by reducing unsaturation. Complete Hydrogenation A reaction where all double bonds in fatty acid chains are converted to single bonds, yielding fully saturated fats. Partial Hydrogenation A reaction where only some double bonds are reduced, leaving at least one double bond intact in the fatty acid chains. Nickel Catalyst A metal used to accelerate the addition of hydrogen to double bonds during the hydrogenation process. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in carbon-carbon double bonds. Cis Configuration A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, common in natural unsaturated fats. Trans Configuration A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on opposite sides, often formed during partial hydrogenation. Trans Fats Fatty acids containing at least one trans double bond, associated with negative health effects and often produced industrially. Saturation A state where all carbon atoms in fatty acid chains are connected by single bonds, resulting from complete hydrogenation. Margarine A spreadable fat product created by partial hydrogenation of oils, with consistency determined by remaining double bonds. Isomerization A process where the arrangement of atoms around a double bond changes, such as from cis to trans during hydrogenation.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation definitions
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