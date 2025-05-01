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What is added to a pi bond during hydrogenation of triacylglycerol molecules? Two hydrogens are added to one pi bond during hydrogenation. How does hydrogenation affect the unsaturation and melting point of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation decreases unsaturation and increases the melting point. What is complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Complete hydrogenation reduces all carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds. How many moles of hydrogen gas are needed for complete hydrogenation of a triacylglycerol with three pi bonds? Three moles of hydrogen gas are required for complete hydrogenation. What catalyst is used in the hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Nickel is used as the metal catalyst in hydrogenation. What happens to the fatty acid chains after complete hydrogenation? They become completely saturated, with only single bonds remaining. What is partial hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Partial hydrogenation reduces some, but not all, carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds. How many moles of hydrogen gas are used in partial hydrogenation when one pi bond remains? Two moles of hydrogen gas are used, leaving one pi bond intact. What commercial product is made by partial hydrogenation of oils? Partial hydrogenation converts oils to margarines. How does the number of pi bonds affect the hardness of margarine? The hardness of margarine depends on the number of pi bonds remaining after hydrogenation. What can happen to the configuration of double bonds during hydrogenation? Double bonds can isomerize from cis to trans configuration during hydrogenation. What are trans fats and how are they produced? Trans fats are produced when double bonds change from cis to trans during partial hydrogenation. Why are trans fats considered harmful? Trans fats are considered harmful because they can be deleterious to human health. How has the production of trans fats in food products changed over time? Improved production methods have reduced the amount of trans fats in food products. What is another term for the trans configuration of double bonds? The trans configuration is also referred to as the E configuration.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation quiz
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