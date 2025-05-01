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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation quiz

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  • What is added to a pi bond during hydrogenation of triacylglycerol molecules?
    Two hydrogens are added to one pi bond during hydrogenation.
  • How does hydrogenation affect the unsaturation and melting point of triacylglycerols?
    Hydrogenation decreases unsaturation and increases the melting point.
  • What is complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerols?
    Complete hydrogenation reduces all carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds.
  • How many moles of hydrogen gas are needed for complete hydrogenation of a triacylglycerol with three pi bonds?
    Three moles of hydrogen gas are required for complete hydrogenation.
  • What catalyst is used in the hydrogenation of triacylglycerols?
    Nickel is used as the metal catalyst in hydrogenation.
  • What happens to the fatty acid chains after complete hydrogenation?
    They become completely saturated, with only single bonds remaining.
  • What is partial hydrogenation of triacylglycerols?
    Partial hydrogenation reduces some, but not all, carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds.
  • How many moles of hydrogen gas are used in partial hydrogenation when one pi bond remains?
    Two moles of hydrogen gas are used, leaving one pi bond intact.
  • What commercial product is made by partial hydrogenation of oils?
    Partial hydrogenation converts oils to margarines.
  • How does the number of pi bonds affect the hardness of margarine?
    The hardness of margarine depends on the number of pi bonds remaining after hydrogenation.
  • What can happen to the configuration of double bonds during hydrogenation?
    Double bonds can isomerize from cis to trans configuration during hydrogenation.
  • What are trans fats and how are they produced?
    Trans fats are produced when double bonds change from cis to trans during partial hydrogenation.
  • Why are trans fats considered harmful?
    Trans fats are considered harmful because they can be deleterious to human health.
  • How has the production of trans fats in food products changed over time?
    Improved production methods have reduced the amount of trans fats in food products.
  • What is another term for the trans configuration of double bonds?
    The trans configuration is also referred to as the E configuration.