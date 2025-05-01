What is added to a pi bond during hydrogenation of triacylglycerol molecules? Two hydrogens are added to one pi bond during hydrogenation.

How does hydrogenation affect the unsaturation and melting point of triacylglycerols? Hydrogenation decreases unsaturation and increases the melting point.

What is complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Complete hydrogenation reduces all carbon-carbon double bonds to single bonds.

How many moles of hydrogen gas are needed for complete hydrogenation of a triacylglycerol with three pi bonds? Three moles of hydrogen gas are required for complete hydrogenation.

What catalyst is used in the hydrogenation of triacylglycerols? Nickel is used as the metal catalyst in hydrogenation.

What happens to the fatty acid chains after complete hydrogenation? They become completely saturated, with only single bonds remaining.