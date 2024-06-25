32. Lipids
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation
32. Lipids
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation Concept 1
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
example
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation Example 1
Video duration:57s
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Determine a possible triacylglycerol molecule formed when linoleic acid undergoes partial hydrogenation and consumes 1 mole of hydrogen gas.
A
Palmeitoleic acid
B
Stearic acid
C
Linolenic acid
D
Oleic acid
4
ProblemProblem
A triacylglycerol molecule in the form of linoleic acid consumes 2 moles of hydrogen gas. Which of the following fatty acid represents the product formed?
A
Myristic acid
B
Stearic acid
C
Palmitic acid
D
Oleic acid
5
ProblemProblem
Assuming a complete reaction with hydrogen gas, which of the following molecules would have the greatest increase in melting point?
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation