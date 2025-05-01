Saponification Base-catalyzed process breaking ester bonds in triglycerides to yield glycerol and fatty acid salts, key in soap production.

Triglyceride Molecule with three fatty acid chains esterified to a glycerol backbone, main substrate in hydrolysis reactions.

Ester Linkage Bond connecting fatty acid chains to glycerol, targeted and cleaved during hydrolysis reactions.

Carboxylate Anion Negatively charged species formed from fatty acids during base-catalyzed hydrolysis, paired with metal cations.

Glycerol Three-carbon alcohol produced as a byproduct in both acid and base hydrolysis of triglycerides.

Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, released from triglycerides during hydrolysis.