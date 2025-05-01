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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis definitions

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  • Saponification
    Base-catalyzed process breaking ester bonds in triglycerides to yield glycerol and fatty acid salts, key in soap production.
  • Triglyceride
    Molecule with three fatty acid chains esterified to a glycerol backbone, main substrate in hydrolysis reactions.
  • Ester Linkage
    Bond connecting fatty acid chains to glycerol, targeted and cleaved during hydrolysis reactions.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    Negatively charged species formed from fatty acids during base-catalyzed hydrolysis, paired with metal cations.
  • Glycerol
    Three-carbon alcohol produced as a byproduct in both acid and base hydrolysis of triglycerides.
  • Fatty Acid
    Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, released from triglycerides during hydrolysis.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    Strong base used in saponification, leading to the formation of solid soap from triglycerides.
  • Potassium Hydroxide
    Strong base used in saponification, resulting in the production of liquid soap.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Mechanism involving nucleophilic attack, leaving group loss, and proton transfer, central to hydrolysis of esters.
  • Hydronium Ion
    Protonated water molecule acting as an acid catalyst in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Product formed from fatty acids during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group.
  • Alkoxide Ion
    Leaving group generated during base-catalyzed hydrolysis, later protonated to form part of glycerol.
  • Lipase
    Digestive enzyme catalyzing hydrolysis of triglycerides under mild conditions, yielding glycerol and fatty acids.
  • Proton Transfer
    Step involving movement of a hydrogen ion, crucial in both acid and base hydrolysis mechanisms.
  • Leaving Group
    Fragment that departs during nucleophilic acyl substitution, facilitating bond cleavage in hydrolysis.