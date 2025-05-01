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Saponification Base-catalyzed process breaking ester bonds in triglycerides to yield glycerol and fatty acid salts, key in soap production. Triglyceride Molecule with three fatty acid chains esterified to a glycerol backbone, main substrate in hydrolysis reactions. Ester Linkage Bond connecting fatty acid chains to glycerol, targeted and cleaved during hydrolysis reactions. Carboxylate Anion Negatively charged species formed from fatty acids during base-catalyzed hydrolysis, paired with metal cations. Glycerol Three-carbon alcohol produced as a byproduct in both acid and base hydrolysis of triglycerides. Fatty Acid Long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group, released from triglycerides during hydrolysis. Sodium Hydroxide Strong base used in saponification, leading to the formation of solid soap from triglycerides. Potassium Hydroxide Strong base used in saponification, resulting in the production of liquid soap. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Mechanism involving nucleophilic attack, leaving group loss, and proton transfer, central to hydrolysis of esters. Hydronium Ion Protonated water molecule acting as an acid catalyst in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides. Carboxylic Acid Product formed from fatty acids during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group. Alkoxide Ion Leaving group generated during base-catalyzed hydrolysis, later protonated to form part of glycerol. Lipase Digestive enzyme catalyzing hydrolysis of triglycerides under mild conditions, yielding glycerol and fatty acids. Proton Transfer Step involving movement of a hydrogen ion, crucial in both acid and base hydrolysis mechanisms. Leaving Group Fragment that departs during nucleophilic acyl substitution, facilitating bond cleavage in hydrolysis.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis definitions
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