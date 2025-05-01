Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, enabling non-superimposable mirror image forms.

Achiral Compound A molecule that is superimposable on its mirror image, lacking handedness.

Atropisomer A molecule without chiral centers that is chiral due to restricted rotation around a bond.

Enantiomer A stereoisomer that is a non-superimposable mirror image of another molecule.

Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of its counterpart, differing at one or more but not all chiral centers.

Meso Compound A molecule with multiple chiral centers that is achiral due to an internal plane of symmetry.