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Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, enabling non-superimposable mirror image forms. Achiral Compound A molecule that is superimposable on its mirror image, lacking handedness. Atropisomer A molecule without chiral centers that is chiral due to restricted rotation around a bond. Enantiomer A stereoisomer that is a non-superimposable mirror image of another molecule. Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of its counterpart, differing at one or more but not all chiral centers. Meso Compound A molecule with multiple chiral centers that is achiral due to an internal plane of symmetry. Stereoisomer A compound with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differing in spatial arrangement. Mirror Image A spatial arrangement that reflects a molecule as if seen in a mirror, used to distinguish enantiomers. 2 to the n Rule A formula predicting the maximum number of stereoisomers, where n equals the number of stereocenters. Stereocenter An atom, typically carbon, at which the interchange of two groups produces a stereoisomer. Internal Symmetry A feature where a molecule can be divided into two identical halves, leading to achirality in some cases. Non-superimposable A property where two objects cannot be placed on top of each other to give the same structure. Handedness A characteristic of molecules that exist in forms which are mirror images but not superimposable.
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers definitions
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