We can use our knowledge of chiral centers to predict what types of stereoisomers molecules will make.
How to predict the total number of stereoisomers.
Follow the 2n (n = stereocenters) rule to predict total number of possible stereoisomers.
Note:Remember that stereocenters include both chiral centers and trigonal centers!
Draw stereoisomers and determine relationship
Determine the total number of stereoisomers for the following molecule.
