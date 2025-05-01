Quantum Mechanics A framework explaining how very small particles exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, influencing electron behavior.

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle A rule stating that the exact position and speed of an electron cannot be known at the same time.

Wave Function A mathematical equation, symbolized by Psi (ψ), describing the energy state and behavior of an electron.

Psi A Greek letter used to represent the equation whose square gives the probability of finding an electron in a region.

Probability Density A value derived from squaring Psi, indicating the likelihood of locating an electron at a specific point.

Atomic Orbital A three-dimensional region around a nucleus where the probability of finding an electron is highest.