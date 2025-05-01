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Quantum Mechanics A framework explaining how very small particles exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, influencing electron behavior. Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle A rule stating that the exact position and speed of an electron cannot be known at the same time. Wave Function A mathematical equation, symbolized by Psi (ψ), describing the energy state and behavior of an electron. Psi A Greek letter used to represent the equation whose square gives the probability of finding an electron in a region. Probability Density A value derived from squaring Psi, indicating the likelihood of locating an electron at a specific point. Atomic Orbital A three-dimensional region around a nucleus where the probability of finding an electron is highest. s Orbital A spherical region around the nucleus that can hold up to two electrons and is found in every energy level. p Orbital A dumbbell- or peanut-shaped region, existing in sets of three, each aligned along a different axis. Electron Configuration A notation showing the arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific filling rules. Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule stating that no two electrons in the same orbital can have the same spin. Hund's Rule A guideline stating that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up. Constructive Interference A phenomenon where overlapping waves combine to increase the probability of finding electrons in a region. Destructive Interference A phenomenon where overlapping waves cancel each other, reducing the probability of finding electrons. Bonding Molecular Orbital A region formed by constructive interference, where electron probability is increased, stabilizing atoms. Node A point or region in an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is exactly zero.
Wave Function definitions
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