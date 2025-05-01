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Wave Function definitions

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  • Quantum Mechanics
    A framework explaining how very small particles exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, influencing electron behavior.
  • Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
    A rule stating that the exact position and speed of an electron cannot be known at the same time.
  • Wave Function
    A mathematical equation, symbolized by Psi (ψ), describing the energy state and behavior of an electron.
  • Psi
    A Greek letter used to represent the equation whose square gives the probability of finding an electron in a region.
  • Probability Density
    A value derived from squaring Psi, indicating the likelihood of locating an electron at a specific point.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A three-dimensional region around a nucleus where the probability of finding an electron is highest.
  • s Orbital
    A spherical region around the nucleus that can hold up to two electrons and is found in every energy level.
  • p Orbital
    A dumbbell- or peanut-shaped region, existing in sets of three, each aligned along a different axis.
  • Electron Configuration
    A notation showing the arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific filling rules.
  • Pauli Exclusion Principle
    A rule stating that no two electrons in the same orbital can have the same spin.
  • Hund's Rule
    A guideline stating that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up.
  • Constructive Interference
    A phenomenon where overlapping waves combine to increase the probability of finding electrons in a region.
  • Destructive Interference
    A phenomenon where overlapping waves cancel each other, reducing the probability of finding electrons.
  • Bonding Molecular Orbital
    A region formed by constructive interference, where electron probability is increased, stabilizing atoms.
  • Node
    A point or region in an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is exactly zero.