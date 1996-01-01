Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. A Review of General Chemistry

Wave Function

This section deals with the basics of quantum mechanics. Don’t worry too much about it, but this is some good general information.  

Definition of an Atomic Orbital:

These funny orbital shapes represent the 3-D plots of the equations that describe the probability of finding electrons at any given place as their energy states increase.

The probability of finding electrons in a given place.

Atomic Orbital Interference

Instead of colliding into each other, wave functions have the ability to interfere with each other upon meeting.

The type of interference determines if a new bond will be created between the two orbitals. 

Constructive vs. destructive interference.

