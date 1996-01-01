Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
This section deals with the basics of quantum mechanics. Don’t worry too much about it, but this is some good general information.
Definition of an Atomic Orbital:
These funny orbital shapes represent the 3-D plots of the equations that describe the probability of finding electrons at any given place as their energy states increase.
The probability of finding electrons in a given place.
Instead of colliding into each other, wave functions have the ability to interfere with each other upon meeting.
The type of interference determines if a new bond will be created between the two orbitals.
Constructive vs. destructive interference.