What principle states that we cannot simultaneously know both the speed and position of an electron? The Heisenberg uncertainty principle states that we cannot simultaneously know both the speed and position of an electron.

What does the wave function (ψ) represent in quantum mechanics? The wave function (ψ) represents the energy state of an electron.

How do we determine the relative probability of finding an electron using the wave function? We determine the relative probability by squaring the wave function (ψ^2).

What is an atomic orbital in terms of wave functions? An atomic orbital is a 3D plot of the squared wave function (ψ^2), representing the probable location of electrons.

What is the shape of an s orbital? An s orbital is spherical in shape.

How are p orbitals commonly described in terms of their shape? P orbitals are described as dumbbell-shaped or resembling peanuts.