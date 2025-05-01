Ether A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed as the main product in certain organic reactions.

Williamson Ether Synthesis A method for preparing ethers by reacting a primary or methyl alkyl halide with an oxide base via an SN2 mechanism.

SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism involving a single concerted step with a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom attached to an alkyl group, serving as a key reactant in ether formation.

Primary Alkyl Halide A halide where the carbon bonded to the halogen is attached to only one other carbon, making it highly reactive in SN2 processes.

Methyl Alkyl Halide A halide where the halogen is attached to a methyl group, offering minimal steric hindrance for nucleophilic attack.