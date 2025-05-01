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Williamson Ether Synthesis definitions

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  • Ether
    A functional group featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed as the main product in certain organic reactions.
  • Williamson Ether Synthesis
    A method for preparing ethers by reacting a primary or methyl alkyl halide with an oxide base via an SN2 mechanism.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism involving a single concerted step with a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom attached to an alkyl group, serving as a key reactant in ether formation.
  • Primary Alkyl Halide
    A halide where the carbon bonded to the halogen is attached to only one other carbon, making it highly reactive in SN2 processes.
  • Methyl Alkyl Halide
    A halide where the halogen is attached to a methyl group, offering minimal steric hindrance for nucleophilic attack.
  • Oxide Base
    A negatively charged oxygen-containing species, such as an alkoxide, acting as a nucleophile in ether synthesis.
  • Steric Hindrance
    A spatial restriction caused by bulky groups around a reactive site, often preventing certain reactions like SN2.
  • E2 Reaction
    A bimolecular elimination mechanism favored by secondary or tertiary alkyl halides due to steric hindrance.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a negative charge or lone pair, capable of donating electrons to form a new chemical bond.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction.
  • Backside Attack
    A hallmark of SN2 reactions where the nucleophile approaches the substrate from the side opposite the leaving group.
  • Flowchart
    A decision-making tool used to determine the appropriate reaction mechanism based on reactant properties.