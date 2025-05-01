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Zaitsev Rule definitions

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  • Elimination Reaction
    A process where atoms are removed from a molecule, often forming multiple possible alkene products.
  • Zaitsev Rule
    A guideline predicting that the most substituted alkene forms as the major product in elimination reactions.
  • Zaitsev Product
    The most stable alkene formed, characterized by having the greatest number of R groups around the double bond.
  • Hofmann Product
    The less stable alkene formed, identified by having fewer R groups around the double bond.
  • R Group
    A generic substituent or side chain attached to a molecule, influencing alkene stability in elimination.
  • Thermodynamic Control
    A condition where the most stable product is favored due to its lowest free energy at equilibrium.
  • Kinetic Control
    A scenario where the product formed fastest, with the lowest activation energy, predominates.
  • Activation Energy
    The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed from reactants to products.
  • Energy Diagram
    A graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting activation energy and product stability.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms occurring during the conversion from reactants to products.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, often the product of elimination reactions.
  • Delta G
    A symbol representing the change in free energy, used to compare product stabilities in reactions.
  • Major Product
    The compound formed in the greatest amount during a reaction, often predicted by Zaitsev's rule.
  • Minor Product
    The compound formed in lesser quantity during a reaction, typically less stable than the major product.
  • Concerted Reaction
    A process where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously, as seen in E2 eliminations.