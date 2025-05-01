Elimination Reaction A process where atoms are removed from a molecule, often forming multiple possible alkene products.

Zaitsev Rule A guideline predicting that the most substituted alkene forms as the major product in elimination reactions.

Zaitsev Product The most stable alkene formed, characterized by having the greatest number of R groups around the double bond.

Hofmann Product The less stable alkene formed, identified by having fewer R groups around the double bond.

R Group A generic substituent or side chain attached to a molecule, influencing alkene stability in elimination.

Thermodynamic Control A condition where the most stable product is favored due to its lowest free energy at equilibrium.