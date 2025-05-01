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Elimination Reaction A process where atoms are removed from a molecule, often forming multiple possible alkene products. Zaitsev Rule A guideline predicting that the most substituted alkene forms as the major product in elimination reactions. Zaitsev Product The most stable alkene formed, characterized by having the greatest number of R groups around the double bond. Hofmann Product The less stable alkene formed, identified by having fewer R groups around the double bond. R Group A generic substituent or side chain attached to a molecule, influencing alkene stability in elimination. Thermodynamic Control A condition where the most stable product is favored due to its lowest free energy at equilibrium. Kinetic Control A scenario where the product formed fastest, with the lowest activation energy, predominates. Activation Energy The energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed from reactants to products. Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing energy changes during a reaction, highlighting activation energy and product stability. Transition State A high-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms occurring during the conversion from reactants to products. Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, often the product of elimination reactions. Delta G A symbol representing the change in free energy, used to compare product stabilities in reactions. Major Product The compound formed in the greatest amount during a reaction, often predicted by Zaitsev's rule. Minor Product The compound formed in lesser quantity during a reaction, typically less stable than the major product. Concerted Reaction A process where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously, as seen in E2 eliminations.
Zaitsev Rule definitions
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