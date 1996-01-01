Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Elimination reactions often can yield multiple products. However, not all of these products will be of equal stability. Zaitsev’s Rule (also spelled Saytzeff’s Rule) helps us predict the major product.
Defining Zaitsev’s Rule
Zaitsev’s Rule predicts that in most cases, the most substituted product will be favored. This is also known as the Zaitsev product. Draw the Zaitsev product of the following reaction:
Zaitsev product
The exception to this rule comes with the use of bulky bases. These promote the formation of the les substituted product.
The less substitued product is called the Hofmann product. Let's draw the Hofmann product of the following reaction:
Hofmann product
Using a Free Energy Diagram to explain thermodynamic vs. kinetic products.
