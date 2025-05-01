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Ziegler-Natta Polymerization A chain-growth process using organometallic catalysts to produce polymers with controlled stereochemistry and linearity. Organometallic Catalyst A complex containing metal and organic groups, crucial for initiating and controlling polymer growth and stereochemistry. Titanium Tetrachloride A titanium compound serving as the inactive catalyst precursor, activated by reaction with an aluminum compound. Triethylaluminum An aluminum compound with three ethyl groups, acting as a cocatalyst to activate titanium-based catalysts. Isotactic Polymer A polymer with all substituents on the same side of the chain, resulting from precise stereochemical control. Syndiotactic Polymer A polymer with alternating substituent positions, reflecting the catalyst's ability to control stereochemistry. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in polymers, determined by catalyst specificity during polymerization. Active Site The region on the catalyst where monomer coordination and chain growth occur, dictating polymer structure. Chain-Growth Polymerization A mechanism where monomers add sequentially to a growing chain, avoiding branching and radicals. Coordination The interaction where a monomer's pi electrons share with the catalyst, initiating polymer chain formation. Linear Polymer A polymer structure without branching, resulting from the absence of free radicals in the process. Catalyst Activation The process where titanium and aluminum compounds interact, enabling the catalyst to initiate polymerization. Polar Group A functional group that, if present in a monomer, deactivates the catalyst and prevents polymerization. Stereoselectivity The catalyst-driven preference for forming polymers with a specific spatial arrangement of substituents. Addition Polymer A polymer formed by successive addition of monomers without loss of atoms, characteristic of this process.
Ziegler-Natta Polymerization definitions
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