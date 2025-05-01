Ziegler-Natta Polymerization A chain-growth process using organometallic catalysts to produce polymers with controlled stereochemistry and linearity.

Organometallic Catalyst A complex containing metal and organic groups, crucial for initiating and controlling polymer growth and stereochemistry.

Titanium Tetrachloride A titanium compound serving as the inactive catalyst precursor, activated by reaction with an aluminum compound.

Triethylaluminum An aluminum compound with three ethyl groups, acting as a cocatalyst to activate titanium-based catalysts.

Isotactic Polymer A polymer with all substituents on the same side of the chain, resulting from precise stereochemical control.

Syndiotactic Polymer A polymer with alternating substituent positions, reflecting the catalyst's ability to control stereochemistry.