Hey, everyone. Let's take a look at the Ziegler-Natta polymerization reaction. Here, we're going to say that it's highly stereoselective, and it's stereoselective for isotactic and syndiotactic polymers. Here, we're going to say it uses its catalyst, and we can think of this as an organometallic complex, most commonly containing titanium and aluminum. Now here, we're going to say the polymer stereochemistry is going to be catalyst specific.

And there are no radicals formed which results in our linear polymers. So we're not going to have to worry about branching. Alright. So if we take a look here, we have titanium 4 chloride. This represents our inactive catalyst.

And here we have our cocatalyst. Here we have aluminum connected to 3 ethyl groups. Remember, aluminum's in group 3A. Typically, we would see it connecting to 3 things because it has 3 valence electrons. So here, we have one of these ethyls connecting to our titanium, thus activating it.

So we're going to say this is our active catalyst. Here, we're going to introduce our R group which is our monomer. And what it does is it interjects itself, separating, we're going to say it's going to separate out the ethyl from the titanium. It's going to step in there in between. And then the ethyl is going to connect to it.

So this is the broad overview of how this polymerization reaction works. Alright? So keep that in mind when we're talking about this particular type of polymerization.