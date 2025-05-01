What type of catalyst is used in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? An organometallic catalyst, typically containing titanium and aluminum compounds, is used.

What is the main advantage of Ziegler-Natta polymerization regarding polymer structure? It produces highly stereoselective polymers, such as isotactic or syndiotactic polymers, with linear structures.

Which two elements are most commonly found in Ziegler-Natta catalysts? Titanium and aluminum are most commonly found in these catalysts.

What is the role of titanium tetrachloride in the Ziegler-Natta mechanism? Titanium tetrachloride acts as the inactive catalyst that is activated by triethylaluminum.

How is the Ziegler-Natta catalyst activated? It is activated when one ethyl group from triethylaluminum attaches to titanium tetrachloride.

What is the first step in the Ziegler-Natta polymerization mechanism? The first step is the activation of the catalyst.