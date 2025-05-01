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What type of catalyst is used in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? An organometallic catalyst, typically containing titanium and aluminum compounds, is used. What is the main advantage of Ziegler-Natta polymerization regarding polymer structure? It produces highly stereoselective polymers, such as isotactic or syndiotactic polymers, with linear structures. Which two elements are most commonly found in Ziegler-Natta catalysts? Titanium and aluminum are most commonly found in these catalysts. What is the role of titanium tetrachloride in the Ziegler-Natta mechanism? Titanium tetrachloride acts as the inactive catalyst that is activated by triethylaluminum. How is the Ziegler-Natta catalyst activated? It is activated when one ethyl group from triethylaluminum attaches to titanium tetrachloride. What is the first step in the Ziegler-Natta polymerization mechanism? The first step is the activation of the catalyst. What happens during the coordination step of the Ziegler-Natta mechanism? The π bond electrons of the alkene monomer coordinate with the titanium center. How does chain growth occur in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? The monomer inserts between the titanium and ethyl group, and this process repeats to grow the polymer chain. Why are no free radicals formed in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? The mechanism involves coordination and insertion steps, not radical intermediates. What type of polymers does Ziegler-Natta polymerization typically produce? It typically produces linear polymers with defined stereochemistry. Why can't monomers with polar groups be used in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? Polar groups deactivate the catalyst, preventing polymerization. What determines the stereochemistry of the polymer in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? The specific catalyst used determines the polymer's stereochemistry. What is the role of triethylaluminum in the Ziegler-Natta catalyst system? Triethylaluminum acts as a cocatalyst, donating an ethyl group to activate titanium. What is the repeating process in Ziegler-Natta polymerization that leads to polymer growth? The coordination and insertion steps are repeated to add more monomer units. What is the significance of catalyst specificity in Ziegler-Natta polymerization? Catalyst specificity allows for control over the polymer's stereoregularity and properties.
Ziegler-Natta Polymerization quiz
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