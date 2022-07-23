Integration in NMR

Integration in NMR spectroscopy quantifies the area under each peak in the spectrum, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. This allows chemists to determine the relative number of protons in different environments, aiding in the identification of isomers. For example, if a peak integrates to 6H, it indicates that six hydrogen atoms are in that specific environment, providing crucial information for structural elucidation.