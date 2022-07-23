Textbook Question
Give an example for each of the following:
a. a β-keto nitrile
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Give an example for each of the following:
a. a β-keto nitrile
Explain why the -hydrogen of an N,N-disubstituted amide is less acidic (pKa = 30) than the -hydrogen of an ester (pKa = 25).
Give an example for each of the following:
b. a β-diester
Rank the compounds in each of the following groups from strongest acid to weakest acid:
a.
Explain why a base can remove a proton from the α-carbon of N,N-dimethylethanamide but not from the α-carbon of either N-methylethanamide or ethanamide.