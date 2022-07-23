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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 2c
Chapter 18, Problem 2c

Give an example for each of the following:
c. a β-keto aldehyde

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'β-keto aldehyde'. A β-keto aldehyde is a compound that contains both a ketone group (C=O) and an aldehyde group (-CHO) in the same molecule, with the ketone group located at the β-position relative to the aldehyde group. This means there is one carbon atom separating the aldehyde and ketone groups.
Step 2: Recall the general structure of a β-keto aldehyde. The aldehyde group is at the terminal position of the molecule, and the ketone group is attached to the β-carbon. The general structure can be represented as: R-CH(CHO)-CO-R', where R and R' are alkyl or hydrogen groups.
Step 3: Choose a simple example of a β-keto aldehyde. For instance, consider a molecule where R = H and R' = CH3. This would result in the compound CH3-CO-CH2-CHO, which is 3-oxobutanal.
Step 4: Verify the structure of the chosen example. Ensure that the aldehyde group (-CHO) is at the terminal position and the ketone group (C=O) is at the β-position relative to the aldehyde group.
Step 5: Note that β-keto aldehydes are often intermediates in organic reactions, such as aldol condensations, and are important in synthetic organic chemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

B-keto Aldehyde Structure

A b-keto aldehyde is a type of organic compound that contains both a ketone and an aldehyde functional group. The structure features a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to another carbonyl group, with the aldehyde group located at the terminal position of the carbon chain. This unique arrangement allows for specific reactivity patterns in organic reactions.
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Reactivity of B-keto Aldehydes

B-keto aldehydes exhibit distinctive reactivity due to the presence of both the ketone and aldehyde groups. They can undergo nucleophilic addition reactions, where nucleophiles attack the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl groups. This dual functionality makes them versatile intermediates in organic synthesis, often leading to the formation of various products.
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Examples of B-keto Aldehydes

Common examples of b-keto aldehydes include compounds like 4-oxopentanal and 3-oxobutanal. These compounds illustrate the structural characteristics of b-keto aldehydes, with a ketone group located two carbons away from the aldehyde group. Such examples are useful for understanding the synthesis and reactivity of this class of compounds in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give an example for each of the following:

a. a β-keto nitrile

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Textbook Question

Explain why the α\(\alpha\)-hydrogen of an N,N-disubstituted amide is less acidic (pKa = 30) than the α\(\alpha\)-hydrogen of an ester (pKa = 25).

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Textbook Question

Give an example for each of the following:

b. a β-diester

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Textbook Question

Rank the compounds in each of the following groups from strongest acid to weakest acid:

a.

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Textbook Question

Explain why a base can remove a proton from the α-carbon of N,N-dimethylethanamide but not from the α-carbon of either N-methylethanamide or ethanamide.

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