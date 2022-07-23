a. Is (R)-lactic acid dextrorotatory or levorotatory?
b. Is (R)-sodium lactate dextrorotatory or levorotatory?
a. Is (R)-lactic acid dextrorotatory or levorotatory?
b. Is (R)-sodium lactate dextrorotatory or levorotatory?
(+)-Mandelic acid has a specific rotation of +158. What would be the observed specific rotation of each of the following mixtures?
c. 75% (-)-mandelic acid and 25% (+)-mandelic acid
What is the configuration of the following compounds? (Use the given structures to answer the question.)
c. ()-lactic acid
The observed rotation of 2.0 g of a compound in 50 mL of solution in a polarimeter tube 20 cm long is +138°. What is the specific rotation of the compound?
What is the configuration of the following compounds? (Use the given structures to answer the question.)
a. ()-glyceric acid
b. ()-isoserine
Naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is the active ingredient in Aleve (p. 115), has a specific rotation of +66. One commercial preparation results in a mixture with a 97% enantiomeric excess.
a. Does naproxen have the R or the S configuration?
b. What percent of each enantiomer is obtained from the commercial preparation?