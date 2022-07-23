Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In this context, the configuration of chiral centers is crucial, as it determines the optical activity of the compound. The terms 'R' and 'S' denote specific configurations based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, which help in identifying the three-dimensional orientation of substituents around a chiral carbon.