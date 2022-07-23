Textbook Question
Tertiary (3°)alcohols are not oxidized by chromic acid. Why?
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Tertiary (3°)alcohols are not oxidized by chromic acid. Why?
Predict the product of the oxidation reactions shown.
(a)
If there is no water present, the hydrate of an aldehyde cannot form. Could an aldehyde itself (not the hydrate) be oxidized to a carboxylic acid? Why?
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(d)
Predict the product of the oxidation reactions shown.
(b)
Though ketones, like aldehydes, are in equilibrium with a hydrated form, they cannot be further oxidized. Why?