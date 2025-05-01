Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition

Back
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Organic Chemistry - Mullins 1th Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons114 solutions
Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis109 solutions
Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow144 solutions
Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics118 solutions
Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space112 solutions
Ch. 7 - Principles of Green (Organic) Chemistry3 solutions
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions158 solutions
Ch. 9 - Alkenes II: Oxidation and Reduction150 solutions
Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions101 solutions
Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions108 solutions
Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes172 solutions
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination239 solutions
Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry54 solutions
Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy93 solutions
Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry48 solutions
Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones45 solutions
Ch. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic Acids18 solutions
Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives39 solutions
Ch. 20 - Enolates: Carbonyl Addition and Substitution13 solutions
Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions56 solutions
Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions54 solutions
Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions64 solutions
Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring62 solutions
Ch. 25 - Amines: Structure, Reactions, and Synthesis27 solutions
Ch. 26 - Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptide Synthesis9 solutions
Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids54 solutions