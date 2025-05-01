Ch. 7 - Principles of Green (Organic) Chemistry
Problem 9
Which of the following reactions would benefit from micellar technology (Figure 7.10), allowing them to be run in water?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Problem 15
(a) On a reaction coordinate diagram, show why a general, one-step reaction is faster when a catalyst is employed.
(b) Why does a catalyst often allow a reaction to proceed at lower temperatures?
Problem 17a
LOOKING AHEAD CHAPTERS 8, 17 In Chapters 8 and 17 we learn two reaction for the synthesis of the alcohol shown. (a) Show a mechanism for each of the reactions. (b) If you were designing a synthetic route, which would be considered more sustainable? Consider all factors. [Assume the starting organic molecules are equally green.]