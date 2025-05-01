- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases: Videos & Practice Problems
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases Practice Problems
A coronary artery calcium score obtained from a non-contrast CT scan measures
Which diagnostic test produces a recording of the heart's electrical impulses using surface electrodes?
A surgeon removes a vein from a patient's leg and sews it onto the blocked coronary artery to restore blood flow to the heart. What is this procedure known as?
Which cardiac procedure for treating a narrowed coronary artery most commonly uses a balloon to expand the artery and places a mesh stent to keep it open afterward?
Daily low-dose aspirin is sometimes prescribed to people with a high cardiovascular risk because it can
A student claims "arteries carry oxygenated blood and veins carry deoxygenated blood". Which example most directly refutes that absolute claim?
A persistent change in bowel habits and bright red blood on the toilet paper after bowel movement are symptoms of
True or False: Optimal heart health is characterized by the absence of arterial plaque buildup.
True or False: Diuretics help treat congestive heart failure by reducing fluid buildup in the body.
True or False: An untreated streptococcal throat infection may result in inflammatory heart disease.
True or False: A coronary artery bypass graft is a test where a catheter is placed in a heart artery, contrast dye is used, and imaging is done to find blockages.
Among the following sets of states, which reports the greatest burden of cardiovascular disease as measured by disability-adjusted life years (CVD DALYs) in the U.S.?
What is the approximate proportion of Americans who meet the American Heart Association's definition of ideal cardiovascular health?
Which blood vessels are primarily responsible for allowing nutrients and waste products to move between the bloodstream and tissues?