Types of Cancers: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Cancers Practice Problems
A cancer that arises in the blood-forming tissue and causes abnormal production of white blood cells is known as
Which of the following is a blood marker specifically measured to help screen for prostate cancer?
Both chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and obesity increase the risk for which cancer?
Tumors that originate in bone, cartilage, fat, or skeletal muscle are collectively classified as which type of cancer?
A noninvasive treatment that uses a single high-dose, precisely targeted beam of gamma radiation to treat a small brain lesion without the need for surgery is referred to as gamma knife surgery or
Therapies that prevent tumors from developing new blood vessels to limit their growth are referred to as
Which statement below correctly characterizes both magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT)?
True or False: Maria, a menopausal woman who had hormone replacement therapy, has a high risk of ovarian cancer.
True or False: A CAT scan is an invasive surgical procedure that involves removing tissue for diagnosis and provides clearer images of a tumor's shape and location compared to regular x-rays.
True or False: Conventional chemotherapy kills only cancer cells, so systemic side effects are uncommon.