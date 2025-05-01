- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
Understanding Addiction: Videos & Practice Problems
Understanding Addiction Practice Problems
Impulsivity, chronic stress, and poor coping skills are examples of which type of factor that can increase the risk for substance abuse?
Roughly what proportion of fatalities in the U.S. in 2017 were linked to the use of substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs?
True or False: Substances and certain activities can both alter emotional states by triggering cellular changes within the brain.
True or False: The two main forms of addiction are psychological dependence and social dependence.
True or False: Compared to risk-averse individuals, those who take risks are less likely to develop addictive behaviors.
Maria wants extra painkillers, so she schedules appointments with several different doctors and requests prescriptions from each. What is this practice known as?
Which of the following substances is reported as the most frequently abused illegal drug in America?
True or False: All legal medications are inherently less dangerous than illegal drugs.