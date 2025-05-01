Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 12
Next
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness / Principles of Physical Training / Problem 7
Problem 7
John is 19 years old. What will his maximal heart rate be in 5 years?
A
220
B
201
C
196
D
200
AI tutor
0
Show Answer