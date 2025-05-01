Skip to main content
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness / Physical Fitness Components / Problem 1
Standing up and walking to the water cooler at work or climbing one flight of stairs briefly best illustrates which term?
A
planned exercise session
B
physical activity
C
simple exercise
D
physical fitness
