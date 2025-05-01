Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 12
Next
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness / Health Benefits of Exercise / Problem 5
Problem 5
Regular aerobic exercise most directly enhances which of the following?
A
Muscle strength
B
Joint flexibility
C
Body hydration
D
Cardiorespiratory function
AI tutor
0
Show Answer