Dimensional Analysis

Newton's Law of Gravitation describes the attraction force between two masses. The equation is F = G m 1 m 2 r 2 F=G\(\frac{m_1m_2}{r^2}\) where F is in [ k g ⋅ m s 2 \(\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{kg}\]\cdot\) m}{s^2}} ], m 1 and m 2 are masses in [kg], and r is the distance in [m] between them.

Determine the units of the Universal Constant G.