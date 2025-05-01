Phasors for Capacitors

An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 60 V and is connected to a 0.7 mF capacitor. If the current across the capacitor is i(t) = i MAX cos[(100 s−1 )t],

a) What is i MAX ?

b) Draw the phasors for voltage across the capacitor and current in the circuit at t = 0.02 s. Assume that the current phasor begins at 0°.