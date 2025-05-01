Alternating Voltages and Currents

An AC source produces an alternating current in a circuit with the function i ( t ) = ( 1.5 A ) cos [ ( 250 s − 1 ) t ] i\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\left\)(1.5A\(\right\))\(\cos\[\left\]\lbrack\[\left\)(250s^{-1}\(\right\))t\(\right\]\rbrack\) . What is the frequency of the source? What is the maximum current in the circuit?