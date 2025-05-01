Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits

Comet Halley has a highly elliptical orbit around the Sun, circling once every 75.6 years with its closest point to the Sun being only 0.57AU ("Astronomical Unit", where 1 AU = 1.5 × 10 11 1.5\(\times\)10^{11} m and represents the average Earth-Sun distance). How far will Comet Halley get from the Sun?