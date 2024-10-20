13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Conservation of Energy with Rotation / Problem 1

A paper cutter is made of a uniform bar attached by its lower end to a horizontal base by a frictionless axle. The bar of mass m b and length l b is initially at rest and perpendicular to the base. When the bar is barely moved from its initial position it rotates around the axle. Determine the expression of the angular velocity at the instant the bar strikes the base.