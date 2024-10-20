Conservation of Energy with Rotation
Two spherical balls of masses m1 = 32.0 kg and m2 = 45 kg are linked by a thread which is passed over a cylindrical pulley of radius r = 0.422 m and mass 2.5 kg. The system is initially held still in such a state that m1 is on the floor while m2 is at a height of 4.2 m above the floor. Using the principle of conservation of energy, calculate the speed of m2 just when it hits the floor after the system is released. Assume that there is no friction.
