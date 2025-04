13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Conservation of Energy with Rotation / Problem 4

A solid disk with a diameter of 12 cm and mass of 6.0 × 102 g starts from rest at the top of an inclined plane that has a length of 4.0 m along the incline and an angle of 35° with the horizontal. Calculate its angular speed when it rolls down to the base. Assume that it rolls without slipping.